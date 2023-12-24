Sienna is a physie star on the rise

A member of Taree Great Lakes Physical Culture Club is showing the kind of form that has her earmarked as a future champion of the sport.
At just seven-years-old, Sienna Lawler of Hallidays Point is already a five year veteran of the sport, and that experience was on display at the recent Junior National Finals held at Quaycentre in Sydney's Olympic Park complex.
Up against about 80 of the country's best competitors in her age division, Sienna finished fourth in a performance that has her coach, Lyn Creek, enthusiastic about her young charge's future.
"She's a talented young lady and very focused, determined and hardworking - all those good things," Lyn said.
It has been a big year for Sienna, who finished first in both of her inter-club competitions, then winning the local zone competition, before finishing fourth at nationals.
Physical culture - or "physie" as it is more commonly known - is a sport best described as a hybrid of dance and rhythmic gymnastics with a focus on good posture, and is aimed at young girls and women, from preschooler to seniors.
While Lyn is excited to talk about Sienna's achievements, she is quick to point out there is more to the sport than just aspirations for a place on the winner's podium.
"Physie is absolutely open to everyone and Sienna is quite exceptional, being very athletic and focused and determined, but more of the little girls join just for the fun, friendship and a bit of exercise."
"Across Australia, thousands of girls do their physie classes each week, have a lot of fun, improve their fitness and flexibility, posture and confidence."
As the coach of the Taree Great Lakes club, Lyn does her fair share of travelling. The Gloucester resident conducts classes in Stroud, Taree, Tuncurry, as well as Gloucester.
With four decades of involvement in the sport herself, Lyn says that it has benefits for girls and women of any age.
"Our youngest girls, some of them start around tow years of age, and we have ladies well into their 70s who are still doing the physie routines and loving it."
Anyone wishing more information can contact TGL Physie via tareegreatlakesphysie.com.
