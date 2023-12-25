Keep to the track on the Yacaaba dunes

Some beach drivers are doing more harm than good, particularly on the Yacaaba dunes at Hawks Nest.
Beach permits allow people to drive on certain beaches in the Mid-Coast.
There are however specific rules outlined in the beach permits that help protect beaches from coastal processes such as erosion.
They also aim to keep everyone safe, including the wildlife that lives on the beaches.
The fees from the beach permits supports council to maintain beach access points and help to protect the shore birds that nest on the dunes.
Unfortunately, some people have been misusing beach permits and driving over the dunes on Jimmys and Bennetts beaches in Hawks Nest.
Driving over the dunes causes further erosion and stops the dunes from naturally regenerating.
This area also is a significant site which is important to the local community.
"We ask that our residents and visitors to the area be respectful of the environment, the cultural significance of the area and the wider community when driving on beaches in Hawks Nest," MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
There is a designated path over the dunes for drivers to carefully cross from Jimmys Beach to Bennetts Beach.
This is the only permissible cross over point and is located about halfway down the beach, about 900 metres from Jimmys Beach 4WD access point.
"Please use this area only when crossing between the beaches," Mr De Szell said.
"We have installed signage on the beach to identify important areas where access is prohibited or restricted."
There are different levels of beach permits for Jimmys and Bennetts beaches.
Some of the beach is 4WD accessible while other parts are only accessible by commercial fishers or restricted permit holders, such as people with mobility issues.
You can find more information about beach permits here: www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/beachpermit.
