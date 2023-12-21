Manning River Timessport
Owen looking for more home track success

By Greg Prichard
December 21 2023 - 8:00pm
It was a winning combination of jockey Maddy Owen and her mum, trainer Karen Owen at Taree on November 27.. Picture Scott Calvin
TAREE trainer Karen Owen has had consistent success on Mid North Coast tracks so far this season and she will be looking to continue in that vein at her home track when Crash'N'Bash and Thedaythemusicdied run for her at Sunday's meeting.

