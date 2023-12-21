Owen looking for more home track success

TAREE trainer Karen Owen has had consistent success on Mid North Coast tracks so far this season and she will be looking to continue in that vein at her home track when Crash'N'Bash and Thedaythemusicdied run for her at Sunday's meeting.
Four-year-old mare Crash'N'Bash will contest the Chill Out Mobile Cool Rooms Class 1 and Maiden Plate over 1600 metres and Thedaythemusicdied, also a four-year-old mare, will run in the Merry Xmas From Manning Valley Race Club Maiden Plate over 1300 metres.
Crash'N'Bash's form had been ordinary in her first three starts this campaign, but then she improved significantly for a last-start third in a Benchmark 50 event over 1615 metres at Coffs Harbour on December 16.
The only win of Crash'N'Bash's career came at the fifth start of her previous campaign and now she has reached that stage of this campaign.
Despite only winning once, Crash'N'Bash has run six placings and also finished just behind the placings (from fourth to sixth) five times.
Thedaythemusicdied has been racing consistently without winning and was a last-start second in a 1300-metre Maiden at Tuncurry on December 11, when beaten just over a length. Two of her four career placings have come at Taree.
Owen only has a small stable, but she has recently had winners at Taree on August 18, November 19 and November 27, as well as at Wauchope on October 14 and Kempsey on November 10.
