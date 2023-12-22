Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Scone trainer targets success at Taree Christmas Eve race meeting

By Greg Prichard
December 22 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning Valley Race Club's Christmas Eve meeting will be held at Taree's Bushland Drive racecourse. File picture.
Manning Valley Race Club's Christmas Eve meeting will be held at Taree's Bushland Drive racecourse. File picture.

SCONE trainer Stephen Jones has snared his fair share of winners at Taree in the past and he likes his chances of doing well again with the four-horse team he is taking to Sunday's Christmas Eve meeting at the Manning Valley Race Club track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.