Scone trainer targets success at Taree Christmas Eve race meeting

SCONE trainer Stephen Jones has snared his fair share of winners at Taree in the past and he likes his chances of doing well again with the four-horse team he is taking to Sunday's Christmas Eve meeting at the Manning Valley Race Club track.
"I reckon all four of them have a got a good chance," said the vastly experienced Jones, who is astute at placing his horses to give them their best chance of winning.
"We're usually thereabouts when we take horses to Taree and I certainly think we can do well again this time."
Jones gave a rundown of each runner's chances, starting with six-year-old gelding Oh No Bro in the Hydrahose Summer Cup Benchmark 74 Handicap over 1600 metres.
"He'll be competitive in that race, for sure," Jones said. "He hasn't done anything wrong in his preparation and his first-up run was good. He knows how to win, too. He won at each of the last two starts of his previous prep and he'll be better off after having had one run back."
The Taree track was rated a Soft 6 on Thursday, with further rain forecast for between then and Sunday.
Jones said five-year-old gelding Gold Counter was ready to perform well in the McAlpin and Maurer Automotive Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1250 metres as long as the track isn't too badly affected by rain.
"He had no luck in his last run, at Gunnedah," he said. "But I thought the track was a bit off. If the track at Taree is any worse than slow he won't go around. He's best on top of the ground but he can handle the wet okay, as long as it's not getting into that heavy range."
Three-year-old filly Not Written Off finished off well to run second when first-up in a Class 1 race over 1000 metres at Gunnedah and looks well suited in the Elders Real Estate Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1000 metres.
"It was a good run at Gunnedah, she should've won," Jones said. "I think she's certainly one of the best chances among my four. She's been very competitive in her short career so far."
Four-year-old gelding Injada will need to improve on his last couple of runs to be in the finish of the Hogan Group Class 1 Handicap over 1300 metres, but Jones says it is capable of doing that.
"His work's been great," he said. "He's only won the one race in his career, but he's put a couple of good runs in during this campaign. His last couple haven't been the sort of results we're looking for, but we know he's capable of better so if he gets the right run he's a chance."
Gates open at midday. First race 1.35pm. Admission $10 and $5 concession. Full bar, bistro, TAB and bookmaker facilities. Visit facebook page www.facebook.com/ManningValleyRaceClub for more information.
