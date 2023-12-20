Trial is scooting along nicely

In the first nine days of the 12 month e-scooter trial in Forster-Tuncurry, there have been 4246 rides.
"This is a good take-up for the new initiative, with over 950 hours of combined use and 8986 kilometres travelled by users so far," MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering director, Rob Scott said.
To hire an e-scooter, download the Beam app and find a nearby e-scooter on the map.
Scan the QR code on the handlebar to unlock the e-scooter and follow the instructions on the app.
Check all equipment including the brakes and wear a helmet before you ride.
Push off the e-scooter to get it moving and press the 'go' button gently.
Release the 'go' button gently to reduce your speed or pull firmly on the brake levers on the handlebar.
You can end your trip and park anywhere within the Forster-Tuncurry operating zone marked on the map in the app.
Certain areas in the operating zone are marked as No Parking Zones, and riders will be unable to end their trip in these areas.
Some local businesses have designated parking spots outside their premises.
Riders may receive a discount for ending their trip in certain parking spots.
"We're encouraging e-scooter users to be respectful by following the road rules, slowing down and allowing a gap when passing pedestrians," Mr Scott said.
"We also ask that you park the e-scooters responsibly off the footpath, or on the kerbside of the footpath, and do not block access to property or mailboxes."
Incidents of misuse have been low with most people choosing to do the right thing.
However, we are focused on ensuring riders continue to do the right thing, in particular following key riding rules such as wearing a helmet.
Every Beam e-scooter has a helmet attached, and must be worn as per the law.
Beam has a three-strikes policy in place, with riders facing warnings, suspensions and/or permanent bans from the platform for breaking the riding rules, including not wearing a helmet.
Riders also risk penalties for bad parking, with Beam monitoring parking compliance closely.
The community can report badly-parked e-scooters to Beam via https://www.ridebeam.com/report-a-beam.
If a rider is breaking the law including using a privately owned e-scooter, refer the matter to the police.
The same drug and drink driving laws apply to e-scooter riders as motor vehicle drivers.
You cannot ride while under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
Serious penalties apply and you may face consequences for your driver's licence.
For more information about parking and riding e-scooters in the Forster Tuncurry area, please visit the Beam Safety Academy at: https://www.ridebeam.com/au/beam-safe-academy?countries=Australia&cities=Forster-Tuncurry.
For more information about the e-scooter trial visit https://towardszero.nsw.gov.au/forster-tuncurry and https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/roadsafety/road-users/e-scooters.
To view Beam's frequently asked questions, please visit: https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/Our-news/Trial-is-scooting-along
