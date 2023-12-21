Heartfit ends years with the party

HeartFit is an exercise group that has been meeting at the Banyula Village Centre for many years. It wound up the year last week with a small celebration following the class.
The Heartfit program at the Banyula Village Centre will recommence in 2024 on Wednesday, January 17 at 4pm. Heartfit is a gentle exercise program suitable for anyone - regardless of fitness level - delivered by an accredited exercise professional, Michelle Georgiou.
Women and men from Banyula Village and the wider community join in every Wednesday. You will always be most welcome to join the classes at the centre. Join anytime.
The wonderful Old Bar community has once again demonstrated its remarkable generosity, as residents came together to spread holiday cheer through thoughtful donations. Contributions of food and gifts to the Wishing Tree at the Club Old Bar and Old Bar Pharmacy have left an indelible mark on the spirit of giving.
The overwhelming response from the community has been inspiring, and the organisers expressed a heartfelt appreciation to everyone who participated. Local businesses played a pivotal role in amplifying the impact of these acts of kindness. Fabart in Wallabi Point's generous donation of clothing items for both children and adults, and Saxbys Taree's substantial contribution of soft drinks added a special touch to the Christmas food and gift hampers distributed to numerous families.
The collaborative effort also saw the involvement of Old Bar's Coles Supermarket, which provided a dedicated donation box, and several local businesses including Lauder's Real Estate, that actively engaged in "shopping" for the cause, yielding remarkable results.
The true embodiment of community spirit was exemplified by the members of Club Old Bar, along with the Ladies and Men's Bowling Clubs. Their generosity serves as a testament to the incredible people that make up the fabric of Old Bar. In times of need, the community has proven time and again that they are willing to stand united and support one another.
A sincere thank you is extended to each and every person who donated to the Club Old Bar Wishing Tree. The dedicated group of volunteers who packed and delivered the numerous baskets, boxes, and bags of food and gifts are also commended for their selfless efforts.
As the holiday season continues, the Old Bar community stands as an example of the power of compassion and unity. The collective efforts of individuals, businesses, and community groups have made a meaningful impact on families in our region.
Old Bar Squash Centre is hosting its first pop up gallery, Foreshore.
It will feature the original work of local artist Lynette Walton and local photographer Tyson Thorpe.
The exclusive pop up exhibition is open from 11am to 2pm from December 27 to 31 upstairs at the Old Bar Squash and Leisure Centre, 32 Old Bar Road, Old Bar.
Entry is free and all work is for sale. Drop in and say hi, meet the artists, see how they work and take this opportunity to have a unique piece of art in your home.
The following church services will be conducted, all at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hall Street, Old Bar, on the Christmas weekend.
Anglican Old Bar - 11am Sunday, December 24. No service Christmas Day.
Catholic - 7.30am Mass, Sunday, December 24 and 9am Christmas Day.
Old Bar Bible Church - 4pm Sunday, December 24 and 4pm Christmas Day.
