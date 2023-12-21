Lansdowne Lions mark 50 years of football in 2024

Lansdowne Lions Football Club will hold its annual general meeting at 4pm on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club.
In 2024 the club will celebrate 50 years of football. Here is the opportunity to be involved in a historic milestone for our community. If interested you can contribute in many ways, on and off the field. Join the Pride.
Player registrations open on February 1 2024 at www.playfootball.com.au. Senior pre-season training commences in January.
For more information, email lansdownefc@footballmidnorthcoast.net.au and follow the club on Facebook: Lansdowne Lions Football Club.
Lansdowne Community Hall now has two new air conditioners fitted and working in the hall's kitchen areas.
Many thanks to Jake Wheeler of JW Electrics and Airconditioning who suppled and fitted them before Christmas even though he was very busy.
The air conditioners were made possible by funding through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR).
The first open music day for 2024 will be on Sunday, January 28 in the Lansdowne Community Hall. Phone Jenni on 0431 347 772.
On Saturday, February 24 the annual Twilight Market will be held at the hall, from 4pm. Only $10 per stall. Phone 6556 7146 for information and to book a stall.
The first Saturday Community Hall Market will be on March 30. New stall holders are most welcome. Doors open at 8am. Phone 6556 7146 for information and bookings.
Entry forms will be available in the new year for the Lansdowne Community Hall annual art show which will be held on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. It's time to get out those art paints and brushes.
Hope everyone has a very happy and safe Christmas and New Year.
