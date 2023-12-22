Taree athlete bags bronze medal at national athletics championships

Track athlete Jeremy Ussher has saved his top performances for the big stage, achieving two personal bests at the recent Australian All Schools Athletics Championships held in Perth.
The 17-year-old Taree competitor logged his best ever time of 13.21 seconds in the Under 20 Multiclass 100m final where he finished fourth, and 26.83 seconds for the Under 20 Multiclass 200m where he took the bronze medal.
Jeremy is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
This year's championships mark the third time Jeremy has competed at national level, having previously competed in 2017 and 2018.
He has also competed twice at a national level for cross country, also in 2017 and 2018.
The road to "nationals" has seen Jeremy progress through a series of events. Beginning with school athletics he then progressed to zone, regionals, Combined High Schools (CHS) State (in Sydney), then an All Schools carnival, also in Sydney.
The culmination of that journey was being selected for NSW to compete at Nationals in Perth last weekend.
Jeremy enjoyed the experience of this year's championships, saying that the standard of competition was very high.
"It was a bit tougher, the kids were really good and fast," Jeremy said.
While Jeremy remains enthusiastic about competing athletics at his present level, like many other young athletes, his ultimate goal is to make it to the highest international level.
"My goal is to make it to the Olympics," Jeremy said.
In the meantime, Jeremy is proving to be something of an inspiration for younger Little Athletics competitors.
According to his mum Nicole, Jeremy's attitude is winning a lot of admiration amongst the younger group.
"The younger kids just look up to him, and he tells them 'it doesn't matter if you win or lose, just go and have fun'," Nicole said.
No doubt many will be watching to see if Jeremy's Olympic dreams become a reality, where he will no doubt inspire a whole lot more youngsters to follow in his fast-moving footsteps.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.