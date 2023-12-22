Manning River Timessport
Taree athlete bags bronze medal at national athletics championships

By Rick Kernick
December 22 2023 - 12:00pm
Track athlete Jeremy Ussher has saved his top performances for the big stage, achieving two personal bests at the recent Australian All Schools Athletics Championships held in Perth.

