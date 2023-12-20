Regional sporting precinct proposed for Taree rec centre

Plans to develop the Taree Recreation Centre site into a regional sporting facility are on MidCoast Council's agenda.
Council is seeking the community's feedback on its Draft MidCoast Regional Sporting Precinct Development Strategy and Master Plan which is on display until Sunday, March 3, 2024.
"This document sets the longer-term strategic direction of this popular sporting area and we are keen to hear the community's feedback," council's manager of strategy and projects, Amanda Hatton said.
The Taree Recreation Grounds site is a 60-hectare multi-use sports and recreation precinct.
The Taree Recreation Grounds, pool complex, old Visitor Information Centre, sports fields, courts and stadium through to Jack Neal Oval are contained within the precinct. Swimming, basketball, futsal, netball, cycling, hockey, touch football, rugby league, athletics, cricket and football are all played here.
The plan aims to improve the economic, social and recreational outcomes for Taree and the broader MidCoast region, Ms Hatton said.
It proposes upgrades and changes to the existing site layout.
"The upgrades will provide greater event and visitor attraction opportunities, including sports tournaments and festivals," Ms Hatton said
The draft plan was developed by external consultants, Xypher Sport and Leisure and has been supported through the NSW Government's Business Case and Strategy Development Fund.
Current user groups, council, the Taree Recreation Grounds Management Committee and selected state sporting organisations provided input into the draft plan.
A review of existing site conditions, constraints and opportunities was also undertaken.
The main focus of the draft strategy and masterplan is on sporting assets within the site. It also considers community assets including walking paths, car parks and amenities.
"The strategy and masterplan will be used to attract funding for upgrades to be delivered," Ms Hatton said.
To view the draft strategy and masterplan and provide feedback, head to midcoast.nsw.gov.au/sporting-precinct-masterplan before March 3, 2024.
