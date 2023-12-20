Manning River Times
Regional sporting precinct proposed for Taree rec centre

By Staff Reporters
December 20 2023 - 6:00pm
Picture supplied
Plans to develop the Taree Recreation Centre site into a regional sporting facility are on MidCoast Council's agenda.

Local News

