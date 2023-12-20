Tinonee Topics: Diamond wedding celebrations

As this is my last edition for 2023 before Christmas, I would like to say 'thank you' to all who have helped with news items to fill my weekly column "Tinonee Topics" which has been in print for the past 35 years. Hopefully I will be able to make it all happen again as we head into 2024 and I wish everyone a peaceful and enjoyable Christmas and a bright and better New Year spent with loved ones and friends