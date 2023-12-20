Manning River Times
Tinonee Topics: Diamond wedding celebrations

By Pamela Muxlow
Updated December 21 2023 - 11:21am, first published 10:00am
Congratulations to good friends Judy and Ray Cluss of Tinonee who celebrated their 60th - diamond - wedding anniversary - last Saturday, December 16. Not sure if the celebrations were big but am sure they would have made the day a memorable one.

Local News

