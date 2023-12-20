Tinonee Topics: Diamond wedding celebrations

Congratulations to good friends Judy and Ray Cluss of Tinonee who celebrated their 60th - diamond - wedding anniversary - last Saturday, December 16. Not sure if the celebrations were big but am sure they would have made the day a memorable one.
Best wishes from all your many friends and family members and may you enjoy many more to come. Tinonee Historical Society members presented them with a card and a little something to enjoy as they remembered their special day when they tied the knot.
Also celebrating their 60 years of wedded happiness are friends Ron and Lesley Irwin of Wingham. Their day, which fell on Thursday, December 21, was to have been marked with celebrations and light refreshments at Wingham Services Parkview Room on Friday afternoon, December 22, but due to illness had to be cancelled. I hope they get a chance to celebrate when well again as it is a great milestone and one to remember.
Nine members and one guest visitor attended the final meeting and Christmas get-together for 2023 of Tinonee Historical Society on Tuesday December 19. A number of items were discussed including the on-going revamp of the boating room and fence painting by members.
A booking has been made for a visit by Taree's Classic and Antique Car Club in early February and members are looking forward to this event. Members of the general public will also get a chance to see these wonderful vehicles as they stop over at the museum for a mid morning visit.
The museum has now closed for its Christmas-New Year break as from Wednesday, December 20 and will re-open again on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 hopefully with all members refreshed and ready to welcome the school holiday visitors from outside our local area to our great part of the Manning Valley.
Tinonee Memorial Hall Committee ladies catered for a very happy group of ladies and one gentleman from Wingham Spinners and Weavers at their Christmas luncheon staged at the Tinonee Hall on Wednesday, December 13.
The hall ladies set up and decorated the hall in all things festive and served up a delicious hot Christmas dinner complete with all the trimmings including the traditional Christmas pudding etc.
Santa Claus made a surprise visit to the function, handing out sweets and wished all the best for Christmas and had some photos with the ladies before he had to take his leave as our very hot Tinonee weather was a little too much for him and his reindeer - it was a very happy day for all who attended.
Many thanks to those owners in Tinonee who had decorated their homes with some beautiful Christmas lights which are a delight to view. If you get a chance have a look at those in Manchester Street near the hall, and those in Claxton and Peveril streets.
As this is my last edition for 2023 before Christmas, I would like to say 'thank you' to all who have helped with news items to fill my weekly column "Tinonee Topics" which has been in print for the past 35 years. Hopefully I will be able to make it all happen again as we head into 2024 and I wish everyone a peaceful and enjoyable Christmas and a bright and better New Year spent with loved ones and friends
