Mobile blackspot funding for highway corridor

Federal funding of almost $2 million has been made available to upgrade telecommunications infrastructure along the Pacific Highway corridor around Moorland and Raleigh.
Telstra will undertake the improvements after securing the funds under Round 3 of the Regional Connectivity Program.
The project will provide two new macro mobile base stations providing improved coverage and capacity along sections of the Pacific Highway at Raleigh and Coopernook, and surrounding areas.
"This funding will significantly improve mobile voice and data speeds, as well as coverage around these locations," federal member for Lyne. Dr David Gillespie said .
"In last year's April Budget, the former Federal Coalition Government allocated record funding to improve regional telecommunications through the Regional Connectivity and Mobile Black Spots programs.
"In government, The Nationals created these important programs to improve mobile coverage and telecommunications connectivity across regional Australia, and for many locations across our region they have been critical," Dr Gillespie said.
"Regional Australia relies heavily on communications in order to access services commonly available in metropolitan and larger urban areas and decisions about funding should be based on need."
