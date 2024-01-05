Manning River Times
Mobile blackspot funding for highway corridor

January 5 2024 - 12:00pm
Federal funding of almost $2 million has been made available to upgrade telecommunications infrastructure along the Pacific Highway corridor around Moorland and Raleigh.

