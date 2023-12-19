World class entertainment on the local stage

World class entertainment at an amazing community venue
The Manning Entertainment Centre is supporting the local arts community and bringing exciting shows to the area in 2024.
From international acts to amazing homegrown talent, Season One at the MEC has something for everybody.
Among the many exciting acts to choose from in 2024 is Irish music and dance sensation A Taste of Ireland, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, the Circatus performance troupe with 'Creatures', the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, 'Why Have They Turned Up?' from Taree Arts Council, and 'The Wet' from First Nations contemporary circus ensemble Circa Cairns.
Music shows include legendary vocalist Toni Childs and a great line up of acts featuring the music of Tina Turner, John Denver, John English, Queen, Tom Jones, Roy Orbison and much more.
The MEC also provides educational shows specifically for children, young people and the school community. In Season One, the Science Gang will take kids on a trip through the human digestive system with 'You are a Doughnut', while the Spare Parts Puppet Theatre will inspire young minds about the impact just one person can make with 'The One who Planted Trees'.
"Participation in the arts, whether in the audience, performance or as a volunteer, can be very rewarding and brings benefits for our community," Alex Mills, MidCoast Council manager of libraries, community and cultural services, said..
"The MEC is a council facility supported by dedicated staff and hard working local volunteers."
The MEC is also a much-loved venue for school eisteddfods, local dance academies, theatre group performances and much more.
The centre has recently been a hive of activity with a number of dance academies holding their end of year performances to enthralled audiences.
Andrea Rowsell's academy of dance has been using the MEC for 20 years. She said the chance to be part of a professional production is a great experience for regional children and young people.
"Some dancers who performed at the MEC as children have now gone on to exciting opportunities in Australia and abroad," Andrea said.
"Audiences are often amazed at the quality of the performances our local young people deliver."
Visit mec.midcoast.nsw.gov.au to book tickets to upcoming shows at the MEC and Beryl Jane Flett Studio and purchase gift certificates.
