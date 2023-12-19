Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Dundaloo Support Services unveil River Walk community art project

RK
By Rick Kernick
December 20 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The surrounds of the river bank at Queen Elizabeth Park in Taree have been brightened up with the permanent installation of more than 300 artworks along the Valley Fair Wall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.