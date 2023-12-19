Dundaloo Support Services unveil River Walk community art project

The surrounds of the river bank at Queen Elizabeth Park in Taree have been brightened up with the permanent installation of more than 300 artworks along the Valley Fair Wall.
About 50 people gathered for the official opening of the River Walk Community Art Project on the banks of the Manning River.
The paintings are the product of two years of work by people living with disabilities from around the MidCoast local government area and beyond, and were created for two previous exhibitions, We Are One and Imagine, in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
The initiative to display the works in a permanent outdoor setting is the result of the partnership between Dundaloo Support Services, Manning Regional Art Gallery and MidCoast Council.
The result is a vibrant installation available to everyone who uses the the River Walk path.
The opening ceremony on December 18 was conducted by Dundaloo Support Services' family and community liaison officer Matt Zarb, who spoke about the power of inclusion from all sectors of the community.
Each painting on this wall is somebody's personal journey- Dundaloo Support Services' family and community liaison, officer Matt Zarb
"Today is a real celebration. It's a celebration of us as a community, it's a celebration of pure art, it's a celebration of working together for the greater good," Matt said.
"Each painting on this wall is somebody's personal journey."
The installation follows on from the International Day of People with Disability on December 3, and acted as a visual illustration of the worthwhile contribution to the community that can be provided by people living with disabilities.
The project received generous support from a range of local businesses and organisations (for a list of sponsors, visit the Dundaloo Support Services Facebook page).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.