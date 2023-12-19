Manning River Times
Fix coming for flood-damaged wharves

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
December 20 2023 - 4:30am
A contract has been awarded to M and J Marine Pty Ltd to design, repair and replace flood-damaged aquatic infrastructure at 12 locations across the Mid-Coast.

