Fix coming for flood-damaged wharves

A contract has been awarded to M and J Marine Pty Ltd to design, repair and replace flood-damaged aquatic infrastructure at 12 locations across the Mid-Coast.
The work will be undertaken on wharves, jetties, pontoons and gangways which were damaged during the 2021 floods.
Work on the marine infrastructure will include the repair and/or replace the damaged assets, with materials and structures that are resilient and more likely to withstand the impact of future events.
The work will be funded through a $3.2 million grant from both the NSW and Australian governments.
Following this event both the Australian and NSW governments formed the Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Program (CLIRP) to help replace LGA community infrastructure impacted by flood and storm events.
MidCoast Council made application for funding in May 2022 and received funding mid-way through this year to repair and or replace the community aquatic infrastructure that was impacted, strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton reported to councillors.
This project will involve the design, investigation, demolition, repair and replacement of piles, pontoons, jetties, wharves, gangways and the associated abutment, anchor bocks and seawalls at 12 locations within the Mid-Coast LGA, she said.
The damaged and destroyed facilities limited public access to the local waterways.
Awarding the contract was a unanimous decision by councillors who attended the last MidCoast Council ordinary meeting for 2023 late last month.
As part of the CLIRP funding grant, the project must be completed by May 30, 2024.
