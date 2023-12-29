Manning River Times
Celebrate the new year with a blast

By Staff Reporters
December 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Bring in the new year with family and friends with the annual Fireworks on the Foreshore on the banks of Wallis Lake, Tuncurry, or further north on the Manning River at Taree.

