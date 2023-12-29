Celebrate the new year with a blast

Bring in the new year with family and friends with the annual Fireworks on the Foreshore on the banks of Wallis Lake, Tuncurry, or further north on the Manning River at Taree.
The Club Forster Sporties Tuncurry Fireworks on the Foreshore display, with additional support from 2RE, Max FM, Forster Town Park Markets and MidCoast Council, will begin at 9pm with plenty of vantage points from both Tuncurry and Forster foreshore.
The fireworks will launch from a barge to the south of the Forster-Tuncurry bridge.
In Taree the even is sponsored by 2RE, MaxFM and MidCoast Council.
Music will start at 6pm with Matt Zarb and his drum group followed at 7pm by Taylor James Group and The Trapps at 8pm.
The firework display will start at 9pm with plenty of vantage points from both sides of the river.
The fireworks will launch from a barge in the Manning River, located opposite Queen Elizabeth Park.
"Bring a picnic rug or some camp chairs and set up a space for your friends and family to enjoy the festivities along the foreshore. Support local businesses by enjoying the great food and entertainment on offer," MidCoast Council economic and destination development manager, Tanya Lipus said.
Both the lake and the river provide wonderful viewpoints, however water users must adhere to the exclusion zones extending 250 metres from the launch site in Wallis Lake and 150 metres in the Manning River, she said.
Check the exclusion zone maps for the events at: https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/Our-news/Fireworks-on-the-foreshore
Temporary road closures in Forster and Tuncurry will be in place between 8pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, December 31 including:
Both events are alcohol free and family-friendly.
Fireworks in Taree and Forster-Tuncurry are a long-established part of celebrating New Year's Eve in the region.
From 2024 MidCoast Council will step away from hosting these iconic events to a suitable community group or event organiser.
Expressions of Interest will be invited from interested parties in February 2024.
