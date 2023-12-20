Manning River Times
Self-service petrol and the old garage/service station

By Chris Goodsell
December 20 2023 - 5:00pm
The late 1950s, an MG calls in for fuel at our servo on the Princes Highway, Tempe. Picture supplied.
Shell service stations at Hurstville and Carlton in Sydney led the way when self-serve petrol was introduced in 1976.

