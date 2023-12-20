Self-service petrol and the old garage/service station

Shell service stations at Hurstville and Carlton in Sydney led the way when self-serve petrol was introduced in 1976.
Today there are around 6,500 petrol stations in Australia.
Modern self serve petrol stations offer a myriad of services and groceries.
In the petrol station's heyday through the 1950s and 1960s there was nearly one every few hundred metres and staffed with attendants eager to check your car's oil, wipe windscreens and pump petrol.
Unfortunately, attendants no longer check your oil and water. They rarely leave their desk.
In the late 1950s my dad purchased an Ampol service station at 356 Princes Highway, Tempe with living quarters at the rear. In those days the bowsers were on the street (Princes Highway), and motorists pulled into the gutter to fill up. The highway in those days was only two lanes and a lot less busy.
I would help by being an attendant. I remember quite clearly filling the car, checking oil and water.
No cut outs on the bowsers in those days. You had to be careful you didn't spill petrol all over the customer's car.
By law service stations weren't allowed to open on Good Friday or Christmas Day . My Dad got into a bit of trouble with the Department of Labour and Industry for opening those two days. Cars use to queue along the Princes Highway to get fuel. So the profit was worth the fine
