Times photographer honoured at ACM Excellence Awards

Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin has done it again. He has been highly commended in the non-daily publications photo of the year category of the 2023 ACM Excellence Awards.
The judges said this shot of the Wingham Summertime Rodeo captures perfectly the tension and danger of a very dramatic moment.
By focusing on all the tough blokes looking away from the injured bull rider on the ground, Scott amplifies the sense of danger lurking off camera.
Manning River Times editor Toni Bell nominated Scott for this photo and said it grabbed her as a dramatic scene straight out of Yellowstone.
The 2023 Wingham Summertime Rodeo was not without its dramas, as the photo attests.
The felled rider, Wingham local Dave sustained a smashed jaw, broken in three places in the bull ride when he and the bull collided heads.
It was a heart-stopping incident to watch, with Wingham Show Society president Carl Schubert (pictured third left, white hat) and the bull fighters surrounding Dave to protect him from the bull as he lay injured on the ground.
"I sort of jumped over the top and kept that bull off him. And the clowns did a good job because he (the bull) was coming back for another go. The bullfighters did a cracking job there so I'm pretty happy with them," Carl said.
Around three or four bull rides later, Carl himself was taken to hospital with what he suspected was a broken leg. "The bull spun around and his rump sort of jammed me up a chute gate as I was climbing up," Carl said.
Luckily for Carl, x-rays at Manning Base Hospital showed there was no break. His leg, however, did require 12 stitches. Once he was patched up, Carl returned to the rodeo around 11pm.
The ACM Excellence Awards celebrate reporters, photographers, commercial writers, production teams and editors who are committed to their communities. "They are committed to their profession," editorial director Rod Quinn said. "And they are committed to truth, to accuracy, and to holding the powerful to account."
The 2024 Wingham Summertime Rodeo will be held on Saturday, January 6. Keep up to date with our "never-ending guide to what's happening on the Mid Coast."
