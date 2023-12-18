Missing divers rescued by Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Two divers missing off the coast at Seal Rocks have been located and rescued.
At approximately 3.30pm yesterday afternoon, Sunday, December 17 the Westpac Rescue was called to assist NSW Ambulance search for the pair.
After arriving over the scene, the first diver was located by the helicopter, which gave directions to rescue boats which retrieved the man from the water.
Following a lengthy search the aircraft located the second diver some distance from the initial location and guided boats to the woman's location where she was recovered safely.
A sixth beach drowning in Port Stephens this year has prompted lifesavers to warn people not to swim outside of patrolled times, especially those without surf knowledge.
A 47-year-old man, from western Sydney, died after being caught in a rip at Birubi Beach at Anna Bay at about 6.30pm on Saturday.
The beach was not patrolled at that time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.