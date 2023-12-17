Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Prestigious scholarships helps Will pursue his dreams

By Staff Reporters
December 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former Great Lakes College senor campus, Tuncurry student has secured a prestigious scholarship to live and study at the University of Sydney's esteemed St Andrew's College.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.