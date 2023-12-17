Prestigious scholarships helps Will pursue his dreams

A former Great Lakes College senor campus, Tuncurry student has secured a prestigious scholarship to live and study at the University of Sydney's esteemed St Andrew's College.
Will Elliott from Hallidays Point plans to study a science degree from the start of 2024.
The scholarship, granted to exceptional students from rural and regional communities across Australia, is one of just 40 awarded this year.
It will provide support for Will's college expenses, encompassing accommodation, meals, and academic assistance.
"Will Elliott is a worthy recipient of a prestigious scholarship at St Andrew's College for 2024 and we look forward to him making a substantial contribution to the academic, sporting, artistic and cultural life of our college in the years to come," St Andrew's College principal, Rob Leach said.
"St Andrew's recognises the unique challenges faced by many rural and regional students in accessing higher education, and our scholarships are strategically designed to ease these challenges and provide much-needed financial support," he said.
"These scholarships open doors to education for students from various backgrounds and also enrich our college community with their unique perspectives and talents."
St Andrew's College has been a residential college within the University of Sydney since 1867 and is today home to more than 380 male and female undergraduates, postgraduates and resident fellows.
It has a proud history of educating some of the nation's most accomplished Australians including:
"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to relocate to Sydney to follow my academic ambitions, which would be difficult to do where I currently reside," Will said.
"I've always been interested in the human body and sport, and so gaining an exercise and sports science degree would allow me to pursue a career pathway in this field," he said.
"This scholarship to attend St Andrew's College will provide me with the opportunity to focus on building knowledge in a rewarding field of study whilst experiencing the supportive and inclusive environment of college life.
"I feel certain that my experience at St Andrew's College will help me to become a leader in my chosen field and within my community in the future."
St Andrew's College is renowned for its extensive scholarship program, offering up to $2 million in scholarships annually, the most significant program of any Australian residential college on a per capita basis.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.