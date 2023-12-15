What does a Master's Degree in creative writing entail?

Studying a master of creative writing online is a popular option for many aspiring writers. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Edith Cowan University.



Craving to craft compelling narratives that stir the hearts of readers and possibly shift their perspectives? A master's degree in creative writing could be the catalyst you need. It's a chance to hone your storytelling prowess and master character sculpting, gearing you up to meet your writing aspirations head-on.

So if you're geared up to level up your pen game, love weaving original pieces that inspire, narrate captivating tales, and disseminate insightful knowledge, then a master's degree in creative writing could be your next big leap. The skills you gain from this program not only empower you to create your own literary masterpieces but also equip you to pass on the torch, teach creative writing principles to the next generation, or even explore diverse career paths.

These days, studying a master of creative writing online is a popular option for many aspiring writers. So why not go ahead and give it a try?

What exactly is a Master's in creative writing?

Obtaining a Master's in Creative Writing goes beyond a mere degree; it unlocks a gateway to an artistic odyssey, breathing life into narratives, characters, and emotions. It serves as a stepping stone towards crafting your own novel, composing heartfelt poems, crafting engaging screenplays, or penning thought-provoking non-fiction.



Yet, the enchantment doesn't cease at storytelling. This degree paves a versatile path towards various career avenues, spanning business, publishing, education, marketing, and communications.

During your Master's journey in Creative Writing, expect to immerse yourself in the analysis of literature, unravel the historical contexts of iconic literary works, and hone the craft of revising and editing. Engage in vibrant class workshops, benefit from peer critiques, and let your original work soar.

A key highlight of this program is the thesis project, where you can showcase your refined writing skills. Your thesis may encompass a collection of heartfelt poems, a thought-provoking memoir, a compilation of captivating essays, a series of intriguing short stories, or even a full-fledged novel.

Typically, a Master's in Creative Writing spans approximately two years, requiring around 36 credits. However, the program's duration may vary, offering flexibility to complete the degree at a comfortable pace.

Specialisations within a Master's in creative writing

Let's dive into the colourful array of specialisations that a Master's degree in Creative Writing can offer, shall we? Remember, these can differ based on the school you choose, so be sure to explore the curriculum before you dive in!

Fiction

Want to breathe life into charismatic characters and weave together intricate plotlines that leave readers on the edge of their seats? Then the specialisation in fiction is your calling. You'll be immersed in the art of constructing compelling worlds, etching out spellbinding narratives, and crafting characters that readers can't help but fall in love with.

If your dreams involve penning down enthralling short stories, riveting novels, or any other form of fiction that sparks the imagination, then this is the perfect pathway for you.

Nonfiction

Fancy the truth-telling power of nonfiction? If the thought of penning down memoirs, globetrotting travelogues, insightful magazine articles, or detailed technical documents gets your creative juices flowing, then the Nonfiction specialisation is your go-to.

This path uncovers the art of wrapping facts and real-life experiences into an engaging narrative, all while keeping your readers glued to every word. It's not just about stating facts; it's about narrating a true story in a way that resonates.

Poetry

Ready to dive into the magical world of metaphors, stanzas, and sonnets? If you get a kick out of playing with the rhythm of words and painting vivid pictures with your prose, the poetry concentration is your ideal playground.

This pathway is all about mastering the art of imagery, understanding the subtleties of tone, and getting a handle on the rhythm that makes a poem flow. And it's not just about creating - it's also about curating.

By the end of this journey, you'll be adept at selecting the perfect poems for journals and magazines. Remember, poetry is more than just words-it's a rhythm that dances and a voice that resonates.

Screenwriting

Do you daydream about breathing life into characters and crafting narratives that captivate cinema and TV audiences? Then say hello to Screenwriting - a pathway that's all about spinning stories for the silver screen and beyond.