Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Christmas service acknowledges community doing it tough

By Chris Goodsell
December 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the ever increasing cost of living, many in our community are doing it tough. Christmas in particular can be a difficult time for many families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help