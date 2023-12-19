Christmas service acknowledges community doing it tough

With the ever increasing cost of living, many in our community are doing it tough. Christmas in particular can be a difficult time for many families.
A few years ago the Rev Claire Wright from Manning Uniting Church devised the idea of a tough Christmas service, acknowledging the losses and deep seated problems of many in our community.
The special service is followed by a light lunch, then those attending can walk around the room selecting free gifts.
There was a pet table, women's table, men's table, toys, Christmas items, teens, children's and babies clothes, food table and family bags. There was a huge number of items donated by church members, community members and help agencies.
Wesley Mission and Manning Uniting Church gave out gift vouchers to the needy.
The overall attendance was around 90 folk, clearly showing the need in our community.
A very big thank to all those who so kindly donated for the Tough Christmas.
The day before, some 30 Christmas hampers were handed out at the church, to make Christmas a little brighter.
The Manning Uniting Church would like to wish everybody a very happy and blessed Christmas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.