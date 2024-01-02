Favourite photos taken during 2023

Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin rounded off a busy 2023 by being been highly commended in the non-daily publications photo of the year category of the 2023 ACM Excellence Awards for his photograph taken at the Wingham Summertime Rodeo.
The ACM Excellence Awards celebrate reporters, photographers, commercial writers, production teams and editors who are committed to their communities. "They are committed to their profession," editorial director Rod Quinn said. "And they are committed to truth, to accuracy, and to holding the powerful to account."
Scott has compiled a gallery of his favourites this year, including the Biripi corroboree at Saltwater, marking NAIDOC Week celebrations, the Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival complete with with kilts, caber tossing, haggis hurling, dashes and doggie dressups with the background of bagpipes blaring, and the 56th annual Taree and District Eisteddfod.
The 2024 Wingham Summertime Rodeo will be held on Saturday, January 6. Keep up to date with our "never-ending guide to what's happening on the Mid Coast."
