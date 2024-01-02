Manning River Times
Favourite photos taken during 2023

January 3 2024 - 4:00am
Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin rounded off a busy 2023 by being been highly commended in the non-daily publications photo of the year category of the 2023 ACM Excellence Awards for his photograph taken at the Wingham Summertime Rodeo.

