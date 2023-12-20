Wingham Summertime Rodeo is back and bucking full of excitement

Wingham Summertime Rodeo returns with all the adrenaline pumping action that has made the event a tradition for more than 30 years.
To be held at the Wingham Showground on Saturday January 6, 2024, the event regularly attracts thousands of locals and visitors alike, gathering to witness bronc and bull riders compete in a show of skill and courage.
Some of the exciting events on the program include ladies barrel race, novice saddlebronc, bareback, team roping, juvenile and junior steer rides, juvenile and junior barrel races, and of course, the bravest riders trying their luck in the bull rides.
Food will be available and the licensed bar will be open until 11pm (proof of age is required).
Entertainment throughout the night until late includes amusement rides, stalls and a rocking live band, The Trapps performing from 9.30pm.
The gates will close when the rodeo arena viewing area is full.
For patron safety, viewing pleasure and security, no gazebos or tarps are to be erected on the rodeo bank.
Admission prices are $15 for adults, $10 pensioners and children 12 to 17 years, $5 for children five to 11 years and children under five are free.
No alcohol or glass bottles are to be brought onto the grounds.
The Wingham Summertime Rodeo will be held at the rodeo arena, Wingham Showground, Gloucester Road Wingham on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Gates open at 10am with the slack round commences from noon, and main events start at 6pm.
For more information, phone Susan Harris, Wingham Show Society secretary on 0427591680 or Rodeo Steward Carl Schubert on 0474643 698.
