From our archives: Taree New Year's Eve celebrations and fireworks 2017 to 2018

See the photos and video from our archives taken at the Taree New Year's Eve celebrations and fireworks 2017 to 2018.
This New Year's Eve on the Manning, ring in the new year with family and friends on the foreshore of the Manning River, Taree. Music will start at 6pm with Matt Zarb and his drum group followed at 7pm by Taylor James Group and The Trapps at 8pm. Food and coffee available, The Rotary Club of Taree on Manning are hosting entertainment and food stalls from 6pm.
The fireworks display will begin at 9pm, launched from a barge located opposite Queen Elizabeth Park. There are plenty of vantage points from both sides of the river
If you are in Forster-Tuncurry, there are plenty of vantage points from both Tuncurry and Forster - John Wright Park, John Holland Park, Gregory Reserve, Lone Pine Park, Forster waterside. Fireworks will launch to the south of the bridge at 9pm.
