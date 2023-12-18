From our archives: Christmas in the Manning Valley from 2000 to 2009

We've been digging into our digital photo archives.
Today we feature photos from Christmas in the Manning Valley from 2000 to 2009
The Manning River Times adopted digital photography in the year 2000.
The Manning River Times has been proudly serving the people of the Manning Region, on the Mid-North Coast of New South Wales, since 1869.
Based in Taree, the major commercial centre of the Manning Valley (population 49,000), The Times is published on Friday mornings.
It circulates to an area bounded by Johns River in the north, Bulahdelah in the south and Elands-Comboyne in the west, the valley's showpiece being the spectacular Manning River which winds from the mountains to the sea.
Taree and Wingham are the historic heart of the Manning Valley. Both sit on the Manning River, the lifeblood of the valley.
