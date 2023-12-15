Travels, awards, what's ahead and a (road safety) warning

Next week will be a busy one with just three of us putting out three print editions (Gloucester Advocate, Great Lakes Advocate and Manning River Times). Then we have a break for two weeks, resuming our print editions the week beginning January 8. We will be covering Taree's New Year's Eve celebrations at the Riverstage, as well as John Gollan Day at Harrington on New Year's Day, the Harrington Cup race meeting on January 2 and the Wingham Summertime Rodeo on January 6. Meanwhile, our what's on guide contains plenty of events and activities to tide you over the holiday period and we will endeavour to keep it up to date as much as possible.