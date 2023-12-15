Manning River Times
Home/About Us/Terms and Conditions - Digital Subscription

Travels, awards, what's ahead and a (road safety) warning

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
December 15 2023 - 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Travels, awards, what's ahead and a (road safety) warning
Travels, awards, what's ahead and a (road safety) warning

It's been a busy week, involving a quick trip to Brisbane to meet up with friends and attend a concert. We bought the concert tickets back in March or April so of course when the time rocks around, the dates clash with other important dates, including the ACM awards - ACM is the published of the Manning River Times.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.