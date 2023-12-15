Travels, awards, what's ahead and a (road safety) warning

It's been a busy week, involving a quick trip to Brisbane to meet up with friends and attend a concert. We bought the concert tickets back in March or April so of course when the time rocks around, the dates clash with other important dates, including the ACM awards - ACM is the published of the Manning River Times.
It would have been great to be there on awards night as our photographer Scott Calvin was among the ACM winners - I am still waiting on the judges' comments and will publish them with the photo next week. It will probably be our front page photo, unless Martin Bridge falls down. That's the proviso we trot out every time we plan a front page.
Spending time on the highway as we have the past couple of weeks, the road safety message bears repeating. Coming back north recently, in heavy rain, we came across an accident and had to pull up quickly. Thankfully our relatively new car was up to the task but it was a reminder how quickly lives can be changed. On our way back from Brisbane traffic was held up travelling in the opposite direction by a collision involving two cars, one towing a van.
I wrapped my week up with a most uncomfortable task, having my photo taken (watch this space next week). I'm one of those people who can't act "natural" when the lens is turned on me, and I know I'm not alone. Photographer Scott Calvin did his best. He started his photography career cajoling smiles from children and anyone who has had their photo taken by Scott will know the tricks he has up his sleeve ("smelly socks").
Next week will be a busy one with just three of us putting out three print editions (Gloucester Advocate, Great Lakes Advocate and Manning River Times). Then we have a break for two weeks, resuming our print editions the week beginning January 8. We will be covering Taree's New Year's Eve celebrations at the Riverstage, as well as John Gollan Day at Harrington on New Year's Day, the Harrington Cup race meeting on January 2 and the Wingham Summertime Rodeo on January 6. Meanwhile, our what's on guide contains plenty of events and activities to tide you over the holiday period and we will endeavour to keep it up to date as much as possible.
Today's photo comes from my back yard. My brother-in-law gave me this cycad for my 21st, so it's more than 45 years old and every year it presents me with this "flower".
Have a great weekend,
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
