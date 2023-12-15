Treasure trove of toys to see and games to play at Wingham Museum

Wingham Museum has a display through the school holidays which will delight kids and invoke fond memories in adults.
There is a range of toys and games on display as well as games for the kids to play.
The workroom in the museum has been set up with old dolls, prams and bassinets. It also has old cars, trucks, and machines.
An old doll's house, a model train station and a variety of old games are also on display, along with old catalogues and magzines.
The front room of the museum has more toys on display and some drawings from the kindergarten children at Saint Joseph's School.
The kids can have some fun playing old-fashioned games such as hopscotch, marbles, pickup sticks, knuckles and paper dolls to dress.
The first 40 kids who come to the museum receive a giveaway of a craft activity.
Wingham Museum is at the corner of Bent and Farquhar Streets, Wingham, opposite Central Park.
The museum is open seven days a week, 10am to 4pm weekdays, and 11am to 3pm Saturdays and Sundays.
Entry is adult $3, child $1, and family $7. The museum is run entirely by volunteers, and entry fees assist in maintaining the museum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.