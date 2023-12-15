St Clare's High School continues 'proud legacy' in HSC

St Clare's High School Taree 2023 year 12 students number 56, so the results the cohort received in this year's HSC could be considered outstanding.
Seven of the students made the honours roll on the Distinguished Achievers list, there were 11 equal to Band 6, and 84 Band 5 grades with exceptional results in 22 subjects.
Two students got more than 90 per cent in their ATARs: Mariah Radburn 90.90 and Shifa Saeed 90.55.
With the top ATAR at St Clare's Mariah Radburn is 2023 Dux of St Clare's High School.
Other ATARs the school was aware of as of Thursday afternoon, December 14 were Darcy Eady-Muxlow 86.90, Andrea Flores Cabrejos 86.10, Ashleigh Burkill 85.60, Matthew Spiteri 83.15 and Macauley Morris 81.55.
The Drama class received excellent HSC results (three Band 6 and three Band 5), and the entire class was nominated for OnSTAGE, a selection of exceptional performances from HSC Drama students.
"It's wonderful to see the outstanding achievements of the St Clare's HSC class of 2023!" school principal Phillip Gibney said.
"Congratulations to the students for their hard work, dedication, and resilience, especially in the face of the adversity and changes that have occurred over the past two years. Their willingness to take on any challenge with good humour has been truly commendable.
"A special thank you to the dedicated staff at St Clare's for their creativity and sustained efforts in navigating the ever-changing educational landscape. Your commitment to providing an excellent learning environment is evident in the success of the students.
"Acknowledgement and congratulations must also go to the parents and caregivers, their enthusiasm and heart felt support has undoubtedly played a crucial role in the success of the young individuals and the school as a whole.
"The excitement for the students as they embark on the next phase of their lives is palpable. Best wishes to the graduates as they take on new challenges and opportunities. May you continue to excel and make a positive impact in your future endeavours. Remember 'always be the best you can be' and 'never see a need without doing something about it'.
"Of the 56 students in the Class of 2023, many students received early offers to university, which they have already accepted, while other students have achieved results which will allow them to take up offers made by universities in the coming weeks.
"St Clare's also saw several students accept traineeships, apprenticeships, TAFE pathways and employment opportunities. Students have also been accepted into the armed forces for a GAP year or permanent placement.
"In closing, I am proud to say that the vast majority of our HSC cohort has achieved results which will enable them to pursue their post secondary school goals," Mr Gibney said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.