Lil Williams is a fan of indoor hockey and wants to play more games

LIL Williams wants to play indoor hockey more often.
The 17-year-old is off to Canberra next month to play in the Australian under 18 indoor hockey championships with the NSW Blues. It'll be the second year she's played at national level. She is this week's Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner.
She also shows promise in field hockey. However, she prefers the indoor version.
"Indoor's faster,'' she explained.
"It's bad on my knee, I had ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) surgery two years ago, but I do like indoor more.''
The problem is that in this area at least, there isn't much indoor hockey played other than an off-season competition run by Manning Hockey.
Lil represented Newcastle at the State championships last weekend, where the side was beaten in the final, but surprisingly, she said there isn't a lot of indoor hockey played there.
"It's a bit annoying,'' Lil said.
Lil was a member of the NSW Blue side that played nationals last January in Brisbane. They were beaten in a shoot out for a place in the final, then lost the 3rd vs 4th match so missed a top three berth overall.
Lil's Newcastle (2) side played Southern Highlands in the state final at Goulburn last weekend. The scores were locked at 2-2 at fulltime, however, the shootout curse again came back to haunt Lil, as Southern prevailed.
"I don't seem to be having much luck in shoot outs,'' she said, almost managing a smile.
That aside Lil was happy with her form in the championship.
"I thought I played alright. Both (NSW) teams are pretty strong. We're a good chance next month,'' she said.
Lil is also in the state under 18s AAP (Athlete Acceleration Program) squad and was off to training when she spoke to the Times earlier this week.
She played with Chatham in the Mid North Coast Hockey League and Manning division one competitions this year. Chatham bowed out in the final when beaten in a marathon encounter that went into two lots of extra time.
However, 2024 will see Lil head to Newcastle to play with Tigers.
"I'll play a bit here as well, but I'll be travelling to Newcastle each weekend to play,'' she said.
"I've never played in Newcastle before, but I got asked to have a run and a few mates play there.''
A permanent move to Newcastle is a possibility but not next year. Lil has just started fulltime work at Manning Gardens school.
"I've been promoted to AEO (Aboriginal Education Officer) for pre-school to year 2 next year and I'm cheering about that. I'll be mainly helping out the young Indigenous girls,'' she said.
