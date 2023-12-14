Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Manning River Ratz reappoint Dave Rees as captain-coach for 2024 season

MM
By Mick McDonald
December 14 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DAVE Rees will tackle another season as captain-coach of the Manning Ratz in the next year's Lower North Coast Rugby Union competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.