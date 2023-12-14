Manning River Ratz reappoint Dave Rees as captain-coach for 2024 season

DAVE Rees will tackle another season as captain-coach of the Manning Ratz in the next year's Lower North Coast Rugby Union competition.
A barnstorming backrower, Rees took the Ratz to the grand final last season. However, they were well beaten by a polished Wauchope side in the decider played at Taree Rugby Park.
There has been a change to the coaching staff, with Ben Griffiths taking charge of the club's women's 10s team.
The Ratz were also grand finalists in the 10s last season, but were also well beaten, going down to Gloucester. This was Gloucester's first premiership in any grade.
Griffiths will be assisted by Keely Holden, who captains the side.
Meanwhile, Old Bar Clams have elected a new committee for 2024.
Ian Crothers is again president with Andrew Louden vice president. Matt Tyrpenou is secretary and Phil Koch treasurer. Ryan Macey is equipment and game day manager.
Busy hooker Frazer Houwenliesi was named the club's players' player. He has been re-signed for 2024.
The Clams also hope to field a women's 10s team next year.
