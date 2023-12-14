Manning River Times
Greyhound Super Track in Taree on target to be racing by mid-March

By Mick McDonald
December 15 2023 - 4:00am
THE greyhound Super Track currently under construction at the Taree Greyhound Club complex at Kanangra Drive is on target for completion mid-March.

