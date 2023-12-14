Greyhound Super Track in Taree on target to be racing by mid-March

THE greyhound Super Track currently under construction at the Taree Greyhound Club complex at Kanangra Drive is on target for completion mid-March.
Work started on Thursday, October 5, a day after the final meeting was held there.
"The work is supposed to take 97 calendar days. If there's a few rain delays we'll cop that,'' Greyhound Racing NSW CEO Rob Macaulay said.
He was at the track in the week leading to the start of construction.
Total cost of the project is $4.5 million with work to include widening the current track.
"That will add about 60 metres to the perimeter of the track and of course it will be a loam surface,'' Mr Macaulay said. There will also be significant upgrades to spectator facilities along with lighting for night or twilight meetings.
Taree Greyhound Club president Des McGeachy expects the track to be back racing by mid-March, providing weather conditions are favourable.
"We've lost a day or so because of storms, but otherwise things have been going to plan,'' Mr McGeachy said.
Work should be finished by mid-February.
"We'll give it a month to settle and then run trials there before we race to make sure everything is working properly,'' he said.
He expects Greyhound Racing NSW will plan a gala opening to mark the new era for the industry on the Mid North Coast.
Mr McGeachy understands 52 meetings will be conducted at the track a year, split between the Taree, Wauchope and Kempsey clubs.
This will be under the banner of Mid North Coast Greyhound Racing, run by an by an overarching committee made up of representatives from the three clubs, initially with Greyhound Racing NSW appointed directors.
He said there are plans to increase the meetings to 102 a year, racing twice a week.
"That might take a year or two,'' he said.
Mr McGeachy pointed out that less than a decade ago the then state government voted to end greyhound racing in NSW. Since then the Taree club has gained TAB status and the Mid North Coast will soon boast one of the best tracks in the state.
"Things have certainly changed since,'' he said.
