Councillors tick off Old Bar manufactured housing estate for approval

Since a development application (DA) to establish a manufactured housing estate (MHE) in Lewis Street, Old Bar was approved in 2010, the proposal has undergone a number of changes.
The original DA included 201 houses, a communal clubhouse, outdoor pool, bowling green and tennis court.
The plan now includes 141 houses, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and ancillary structures, and has been approved to be built over four stages.
At the last MidCoast Council ordinary meeting for 2023, councillors discussed at length another modification to the 10.1ha site from owner, Palm Lakes Resort Pty Ltd..
Some councillors were concerned about costal erosion and rising sea levels, projected to reach the site by approximately 2100.
"Residents have valid and significant concerns, some of which can be addressed by council, some of which won't," Cr Peter Epov said.
"And, that is the harsh reality of this situation," he said.
Cr Epov said a decision to approve the DA was made through the court (Land and Environment) and as a result council was 'stuck in that situation'.
"For me in good conscience I really struggle to approve this; by the year 2100 it is predicted the entire area or at least part of that area will be flooded with water.
"It beggars belief that we have no choice or recourse because ultimately it is the state government that controls these things and we are placed in this situation where we have no choice.
"I don't want people buying units in this property - perhaps most of them won't live to 2100 - but the fact that we are knowingly allowing somebody to build and sell in an area that may be covered over with water to me is hypocritical and reprehensible."
Cr David West struck back, claiming the site could be returned to its natural state if that was to occur.
"Understanding the people who buy into this don't own the land, they buy a place to put a dwelling on the ground, so the dwelling can be picked up and moved completely away from the site and the site can be returned to its natural form," Cr West said.
"(The year) 2100 is so far away the impact to arriving at that date is so far out of our sight and the sight of anybody.
"It will give a lot of people the opportunity to live in a location they would never ever dream of, all be it for only 80 years.
"And, I don't think we have that right to take it away from them."
"Council assessors have said there is a positive public outcome, the bulk and scale of the previous development has been reduced by 34 units," deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
"That in itself will reduce traffic flow, (and) that in itself will help reduce school disruption during the construction phase.
"The fact that there is consent already and if council was to refuse this modification the developer would be at liberty to develop the site to the full extent of the original consent."
Cr Paul Sandilands said condition 29 of the amended DA addressed traffic management during the construction period.
"There's a significant number of children who use the out-of-school services, Monday to Friday on average about 60 children and during school holidays 120," Cr Sandilands said.
As part of the development, a coastal management program for the Old Bar-Manning Point area, the hazard risk mapping for the area has been updated, MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
"This map shows the predicted continual impact of coastal erosion and shoreline recession in the area in the period to 2100," Mr De Szell said.
This mapping provides important technical information to support the coastal management program, which when certified will provide an avenue of funding for management actions identified in the program.
The recommendation put forward by council staff to change the configuration of the MHE was approved, subject to a number of conditions by councillors, with the exception of Troy Fowler, Peter Howard and Peter Epvo.
