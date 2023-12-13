Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Swell and fresh nor easters have made conditions challenging for anglers

MM
By Mick McDonald
December 14 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CONDITIONS over the past week have been challenging for anglers to get any lengthy period wetting a line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.