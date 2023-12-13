Swell and fresh nor easters have made conditions challenging for anglers

CONDITIONS over the past week have been challenging for anglers to get any lengthy period wetting a line.
Fresh nor easters have played a significant role in making things uncomfortable. Fingers crossed the coming weeks will see an improvement in the weather with some lighter winds and limited swell.
Flathead are plentiful in the lower parts of the Manning River from Cattai Creek through to Manning Point. A number of fish more than 70cm have been caught and released over the past few weeks on both plastics and bait.
The bream are starting to make an appearance along the river with the Harrington wall, the spur wall at Manning Point and the oyster racks around pelican and minors bay producing some good catches.
Yabbies, mullet gut and pilchards seem to be the flavour at the moment.
The top of the tide and start of the run out seem to be the best times to float a bait.
There have been some nice tailor showing up on Crowdy Beach up past Abbey Creek along with the occasional salmon. A 40-60gm metal lure has been the choice for targeting these fish.
Some small soapy mulloway are still on the bite around Harrington taking worms and squid, but catching a legal one seems to be the issue.
There have been a lot of small whiting and dart taking worms around the gap on Crowdy beach, but there is still a considerable amount of red weed in the corner of the beach.
Offshore there have been some good teraglin up to 4.5kg that have been caught up north as well as pearl perch up to 3kg.
Snapper fishing off Old Bar has been decent with numbers but only producing fish up to 40-50cm.
The water is still a bit cold offshore although a couple of nice mahi mahi have been caught trolling out wide past the Fish Aggregating Device (FAD).
Hopefully with a warmer current we will see a few more surface fish about
