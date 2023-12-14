Feasibility study to be done on Krambach Pool

Community members attending the MidCoast Council pop-up at Krambach Pool on a hot afternoon took the opportunity to cool off at the same time.
Around 70 people attended the pop-up on Tuesday afternoon, December 12 at the pool, to meet with council staff.
The pop-up was one in a series around the Mid Coast where changes to public swimming pools have been proposed through a swimming pools operational review.
The citizens of Krambach are particularly concerned, as the report commissioned by council recommended the closure of their pool.
"There were mixed reactions and discussions between people at the pop-up and council staff," said Laura Pennington, a member of the Krambach Pool Action Group.
Laura said the attendees from council were very willing to listen and in the main, the discussions were positive.
"People are naturally still hurt about the sudden announcement that the pool would close and are struggling to understand why they weren't consulted weeks, if not years, ago, before it got to this breaking point, where council now have to find millions of dollars to fund these ageing pools."
People at the pop-up were told a feasibility study will be done for the Krambach Pool.
"However we are still unsure about what the feasibility study involves," Laura said.
One community member told council staff present at the pop-up "the feasibility study needs to include the financial benefits (not just burdens) and cost savings of having a pool (emotional, health, economical)."
As at time of printing pop-ups have been held at all seven pools, which includes Tea Gardens, Nabiac, Gloucester, Wingham, Stroud, Krambach and Bulahdelah. A second pop-up will take place at each pool in January.
Collating the notes from all pools will take about four weeks, Laura said the community was told.
To find out more about the proposed changes to pools and to have your say, go to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/swimming-pool-operations-review.
