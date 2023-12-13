Beaten by the heat but McGrath Foundation sevens cricket day raises $5300

DESPITE the late withdrawal of three teams including Great Lakes and Wingham and the day being cut short because of extreme heat, Gloucester Cricket's annual fund raiser for the McGrath Foundation realised $5300.
Four teams contested the seven-a-side competition. Under the original plan the finals would have been played sometime on Saturday afternoon at Gloucester Oval. However, after all sides had played two games, it was decided to head to the bowling club for the post carnival festivities.
"It was bloody hot,'' Gloucester Cricket president Ryan Yates said.
"We pulled the pin at 2pm about when the temperature peaked. It was 42 or 43 degrees by then and everyone agreed we'd had enough.''
He said under the circumstances raising more than $5000 was a good effort.
"It's a great day and despite the heat, everyone seemed to enjoy themselves,'' he said.
Three of the four sides were from Gloucester and they were joined by reigning Manning T1 premiers, Taree United. United played in last year's fund raiser as well and arrived in Gloucester with a formidable combination.
Ryan said the fund raiser will be on again next year.
"We might have a talk about playing it a bit earlier in the season,'' he said.
"Although in saying that, Saturday was the first really hot day we've had.''
Ryan said the prize money set aside for the winners and runners up was donated to the McGrath Foundation.
That'll be the final hitout for cricketers this year, with the T1 competition in recess until Saturday, January 13.
Gloucester will be at home to Taree United when play resumes while Wingham meets Greart Lakes Seven games will be played before the start of the semi-finals.
