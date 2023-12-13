Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Beaten by the heat but McGrath Foundation sevens cricket day raises $5300

MM
By Mick McDonald
December 13 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DESPITE the late withdrawal of three teams including Great Lakes and Wingham and the day being cut short because of extreme heat, Gloucester Cricket's annual fund raiser for the McGrath Foundation realised $5300.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help