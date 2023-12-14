Summer twilight bowls returns to Lansdowne

Following a renovation of the bowling surface, social bowls will resume at 10am Sunday mornings from this weekend, Sunday, December 17.
Twilight Barefoot Bowls will be beginning at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening, January 10, 2024.
Summer twilight bowls returns! Quickfire 12-ends pairs and triples formats. Eeryone welcome, including beginners. Limited spare bowls available. Names must be submitted by 6pm via sheet on the bowls board or call Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club phone on 6556 7280. Green Fees $10. Players aged 15 and under are free. It is a prize for largest margin winners. Also, will be the Bowls raffle and Club Membership draw will be held.
For further information email lansdownemensbc@outlook.com.
It is almost the time of year when Santa will be very busy visiting all the boys and girls on Christmas Eve.
Because he is so busy our Coopernook Volunteer Rural Fire Brigade will bring Santa around the Coopernook streets on the fire trucks. Santa will be handing out lollies at Coopernook on Christmas Eve from 5pm. He will make a short stop at the Coopernook Park at 5.30pm.
The Lansdowne Volunteer Rural Fire Brigade will also be helping Santa by driving him around the Lansdowne Streets on Christmas Eve at 5.30pm so he can hand out lollies to the Lansdowne children. Listen for the fire sirens on Christmas Eve because this is when Santa will leave the fire sheds and start his way to see the children.
A service of carols will be held at the Lansdowne Uniting Church on Sunday, December 17. The service will begin at 10.30am. Morning tea will be served following the service. Everyone is welcome.
The Upper Lansdowne Saint Barnabus Anglican Church will be holding a Christmas service on Sunday, December 17, The service will begin at 11.30am. Everyone is most welcome to attend.
The Coopernook Uniting Church will celebrate a Christmas Eve service. This service will begin at 6pm. If you would like to attend, you would be most welcome to attend.
Free entertainment of live music at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club on Sunday, December 17 with the talented Al McCloud performing.
Christmas and New Year trading hours for the club are Christmas Eve 10am to 8pm. Boxing Day 2pm to 6pm. New Year's Eve 2pm to 8pm. New Year's Day 2pm to 6pm.
Unfortunately, due to very low numbers making use of their onsite OOSH service the provider has had to make the difficult decision to close the onsite Lansdowne Public School service.
Students and families can still access before and after school care in 2024, but it will look a little different. Starting next year students needing before and after school care can be dropped off and picked up from Coopernook Public School Active OOSH. The OOSH team will transport Lansdowne Public School students to school at 8.30am and pick them up after school at 3pm.
School will resume for all K-6 students on Thursday, February 1, 2024.
The school will be open for staff from Tuesday, January 30, 2024. If anyone has any enrolment or uniform queries staff will be available to discuss these with you.
Please assist the school in looking after the school grounds and property over the holiday break. Our school is not part of the Share Our Space program these holidays due to construction works onsite. This means there should be no unauthorised people using the school grounds. If you see people onsite, please contact school security on 1300 88 00 21. Unfortunately, lots of the school equipment such as soccer goals and basketball hoops have been damaged in past holiday breaks.
