Summer twilight bowls returns to Lansdowne

By Margaret Haddon
December 15 2023 - 10:00am
Bowling Club

Following a renovation of the bowling surface, social bowls will resume at 10am Sunday mornings from this weekend, Sunday, December 17.

Local News

