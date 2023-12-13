Tinonee Topics: Winding down for the end of the year

The 2023 school year comes to an end on Friday, December 15, and it is hoped that the students and teachers all have a great and safe holiday break.
The Year 6 students had their farewell dinner on Tuesday, December at the multi-purpose hall, but unfortunately the evening had to be confined to the Year 6 students. They are normally joined by the Year 5 students, which has been a long standing tradition, but due to a spread of COVID the evening was restricted.
Today Year 6 will hopefully be able to enjoy their Year 6 Pool Party at the Wingham Swimming Pool. With the recent heat, it should be a fun day.
Some of the outstanding results from the recent Presentation Day at The MEC included the naming of Dux of the Year, which went to Michael, whilst the Citizenship Award went to Indiana - congratulations to you both your achievements.
The sports medals were awarded as follows: Muxlow Trophy for swimming was won by Gollan House, Athletics Trophy was won by Chapman House, the Birkefield Award was won by Dean House and the Tony Mellors Trophy for sportsmanship was taken out by Wynter House.
School captains for 2024 are Charlotte and Daniel (captains) and Lara and Kyan (vice captains).
St Matthew's Anglican Church will again be holding a Crafty Kids Christmas craft workshop on Thursday, December 21 at the Fellowship Hall in Bent Street, Wingham from 10.15am to 1.30pm.
Cost is $8 per person and bring your own lunch and morning tea.
Further details can be had by contacting Rev Brian Ford or Kara at St Matthew's Church, Wingham.
The hall committtee held its final meeting for 2023 on Saturday, December 9.
The committee heard a report on the recent catering fro the family of the late Mrs Nana Parkes, and the Salvation Army Christmas lunch. On Wednesday, December 13 the members catered for the Christmas lunch for the Wingham Spinners and Craft Group. Many compliments were made on the catering of these functions. Thanks go out to all who helped make it go smoothly.
The end of the year is fast approaching for the members of the Tinonee Historical Society, who will take their annual Christmas/New Year break. The last day of operation for 2023 will be Tuesday, November 19 when a special morning tea will be held. The museum will reopen again on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
Seasons greetings are extended to our supporters and members and we look forward to them being with us again in the New Year.
Deepest sympathy is extended to Mrs Barbara Betts and her family of Wingham on the passing of husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law, Dennis, who passed away in early December. His funeral will be held on Friday, December 22 at Manning Gardens Crematorium at 10am.
