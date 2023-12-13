Manning River Times
Tinonee Topics: Winding down for the end of the year

By Pam Muxlow
Updated December 14 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:00am
Tinonee Public School

The 2023 school year comes to an end on Friday, December 15, and it is hoped that the students and teachers all have a great and safe holiday break.

