Ragnar has a whole lotta love to give to his new people

It's hard to believed this handsome two-year-old boy remains a resident at Sweet Pea Animal Rescue.
A staghound x, this dapper and well behaved doggie has been with the rescue service for more than five months.
Ragnar is a loveable goofy boy who can offer his humans the best of both worlds - relaxing on the couch, yes, or doing zoomies in the backyard, he's in.
He has a loyal and loving nature which makes him the perfect companion for both fun adventures and cosy nights at home. Ragnar has a whole lot of love to give and he is more than ready to find his new family.
Ragnar is a very healthy boy who is desexed, microchipped and up to date with all vaccinations and flea, tick and worming preventatives.
His adoption fee is $450.
Contact Sweet Pea Animal Hospital and Rescue for more information.
