Christmas celebrations for Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch

As happens every year, the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch concluded the year's activities with a magnificent two-course Christmas lunch, this year at the Taree-Old Bar Surf Lifesaving Club.
At the beginning of proceedings, auxiliary coordinator, Teresa Early, read out the list of all the activities the sub-branch has been involved in during the past 12 months. This showed what a vibrant and busy sub-branch it now is with a big emphasis on supporting veterans and their families with welfare as well as physical and financial help.
The age demographic of this sub-branch has changed quite dramatically in recent years with many younger veterans and their families now connected as well as some currently serving.
A number of the members were recognised and thanked with a small gift for their extra support throughout the year and this was followed by some lucky door prizes and the drawing of some 100 club prizes, all of which contributed to the gaiety of the event.
The following church services will be conducted, all at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hall Street, Old Bar, on the Christmas weekend.
Anglican Old Bar - 11am Sunday, December 24. No service Christmas Day.
Catholic - 7.30am Mass, Sunday December 24 and 9am Christmas Day.
Old Bar Bible Church - 4pm Sunday 24 and 4pm Christmas Day.
Santa will be travelling around Old Bar and Wallabi Point on the afternoon of Sunday, December 17 in the Old Bar RFS truck. If you are lucky, you might get a bag of lollies. This event, of course, depends on fire conditions at the time.
