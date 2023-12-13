Taree RSL Sub-branch unveils new Vietnam War Memorial at Club Taree

"It means a hell of a lot to me, because there's five people who never came back, and look at their ages - 20, 21, not very old - and to think, I was 21 on my second tour, but what can you do."
Terry Johnson has just witnessed the unveiling of the Taree RSL Sub-branch's new permanent Vietnam Veterans memorial at Club Taree.
He is one of several Vietnam veterans attending the service. The morning represents the culmination of a project created by the RSL Sub-branch to provide these survivors of arguably Australia's most controversial war with something of their own.
Held on the morning of Tuesday, December 12, a crowd of about 50 attended the dedication of the new memorial, including Vietnam veterans, RSL Sub-branch members, Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson, along with members of the public.
The memorial is the latest addition to the "remembrance garden" at the club, providing a permanent commemoration to all who served and to those who paid "the ultimate sacrifice" with their lives.
The fixture itself is a simple stone with two brass plaques attached; one commemorating the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War, with the last remaining Australian troops returning home in 1973.
The other lists the names of men from the area killed in the war.
According to Taree RSL Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne creating the Vietnam Veterans memorial was a long-term oversight that need to be righted.
"I thought we've got to do something permanent and give Vietnam veterans their own memorial, and today they got it," Darcy said.
More than 60,000 Australians served in the Vietnam War, of which 523 died as a result of the war while almost 2400 were wounded. The war divided the Australian public like no conflict before it, with troops often subjected to taunts and abuse from protesters resentful of the country's involvement.
I remember the hatred towards us from the public.- Biripi elder and Vietnam veteran, Uncle Ray Saunders
One of those 60,000 who served was a 20-year-old Taree man and member of the Royal Australian Navy named Terry Johnson.
During his two tours of Vietnam, Able Seaman Johnson had experienced enemy engagements on numerous occasions, but in the early hours of June 17, 1968, he and the crew of the HMAS Hobart came under attack from a highly unsuspected source.
The pilot of a United States Air Force F-4 Phantom interceptor had somehow mistaken the Hobart for a helicopter and subsequently fired on the ship.
The aircraft fired three missiles while making two attacking passes at the ship, but when it circled around for its third run, it was "scared off" after coming under fire from the Hobart's forward gun turret.
By the time the pilot retreated from the area, two Australian sailors were dead with eight others injured.
Terry Johnson spent 20 years of his life in the navy. Like many Vietnam veterans he took no part in Anzac Day marches, feeling at odds with public sentiment towards the war and those who served in the conflict.
That has since changed and Terry now engages in remembrances and is proud of his time in the navy.
Earlier this year, the Taree RSL Sub-branch created a Remembrance Wall inside Club Taree, displaying a timeline of Australia's history in armed conflicts spanning from the Boer War to current day peacekeeping operations.
