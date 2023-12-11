Laticia Adams found safe and well at Harrington

An elderly woman with dementia has been found safe and well.
Laticia Adams, who goes by "Letty", aged 86, was last seen at a hospital on York Street, Taree, about 3.30pm Monday, December 11.
There were serious concerns for Letty's welfare due to the recent heatwave and because she lives with dementia.
When she was unable to be located or contacted, officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District were notified and went looking for her.
Following inquiries and an appeal for assistance, the woman was located at Harrington on Tuesday morning, December 12.
She is being checked by NSW Ambulance paramedics as a precaution.
Police would like to thank the media and the community for their assistance.
