Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Work to start on Cedar Party Creek Bridge early 2024

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 12 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wingham's Cedar Party Creek Bridge replacement will go ahead next year after MidCoast Council recently secured additional funding for the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.