Work to start on Cedar Party Creek Bridge early 2024

Wingham's Cedar Party Creek Bridge replacement will go ahead next year after MidCoast Council recently secured additional funding for the project.
Construction is planned to begin in February 2024 with work expected to be complete by late 2025, weather permitting.
Work will start with the establishment of site facilities and the low-level bypass.
The temporary bypass will be in place across Cedar Party Creek and continue up the western side of the Wingham Pool. The bypass will be suitable for all traffic but could close during a flood or heavy rainfall event.
The new bridge will be elevated to meet or exceed the 100-year flood level, raising it to close to the level of the Wynter and Combined Streets intersection where the current intersection will be replaced by a roundabout which will assist traffic flow in the area.
Chrissy Gollan Park will be closed during construction. Some of the existing facilities within the park will be removed during this time and either replaced or renewed afterwards.
Council will consult with the community on the restoration of the park.
For more information on the project visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/cedarpartycreekbridge.
