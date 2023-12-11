Hundreds park their picnic rugs for carols by candlelight in Black Head

Last year's rain soaked "carols under the umbrella" was just a distant memory as hundreds of community members and their guests crowded into Wylie Breckenridge Park, Black Head for the traditional carols by candlelight.
Co-organiser, Alan Tickle - who has been at the helm of the popular family event for close to two decades - estimated the crowd was more than 450.
Mr Tickle was understandably delighted with the event, which was held under clear skies following an unusually warm, breezy day.
"There were three times the crowd than last year," Mr Tickle said.
"Raeleen Brown captured the children with her interactive segmen.
"It is a great, relaxing family event. Families come with the drinks and nibbles and enjoy the atmosphere."
Returning to the stage was the Manning Valley Concert Band and Kiddies Hut Preschool while George Hoad and Paul Eade sang a bracket of songs.
"Nic Burton sang her show stopper Holy City."
Making their debut were Amiel Camphuis and Channel Webster who sang O Holy Night and Mary Did You Know.
Also sharing the stage was Mr Tickle, Paul Vandersvelt and Alysse Iveson.
A highlight of the evening for the hundreds of youngsters was the arrival of Santa in a big red Diamond Beach RFS fire truck, complete with a sack full of goodies.
The Lions Club provided extra food, while glow sticks lit up the evening.
