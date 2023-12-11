Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hundreds park their picnic rugs for carols by candlelight in Black Head

By Jeanene Duncan
December 11 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last year's rain soaked "carols under the umbrella" was just a distant memory as hundreds of community members and their guests crowded into Wylie Breckenridge Park, Black Head for the traditional carols by candlelight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.