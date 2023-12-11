Manning River Times
Old Bar development scheduled for discussion by MidCoast Council

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated December 11 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
A proposal to modify an approved manufactured housing estate (MHE) in Old Bar will be debated during the last MidCoast Council ordinary meeting for 2023.

