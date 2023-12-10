MidCoast mayor backs review into Emergency Services Levy

MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin welcomes the state government's review into the Emergency Services Levy.
She said NSW was out of step with other states when it came to the issue of local governments being forced to fund the emergency services.
"Other states fund their emergency services through property or insurance levies and state government funds," Cr Pontin said.
"The NSW government has seen fit to charge councils 11.7 percent of the total emergency services cost when councils have no control over these assets or their costs and this impacts on the services we are able to deliver for the community."
This has caused pressure on councils to adjust their budgets each year to pay the levy which takes away from other important projects, Cr Pontin said.
For the 2023-24 financial year the emergency services levy cost the Mid Coast community just under $1 million, council reported.
"We get minimal warning of increases and often have to adjust service levels in important areas like road maintenance to cover the levy," Cr Pontin said.
"So, I'm looking forward to having an opportunity to make a submission to the state government's proposed review. It is important the government consults with local governments on this important reform."
