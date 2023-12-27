Mindscapes: watercolour works with a light touch

Julienne Richardson's exhibition Mindscapes is the first of her body of works to show at Manning Regional Art Gallery.
Mindscapes, along with Saltwater Freshwater Arts 2023 and Art after Brain Injury, officially opened at the gallery earlier this month.
Julienne's landscapes are distinctive and personal.
Through her art, Julienne depicts the way she perceives the natural world around her. Her love for watercolours provides a dream-like quality to her work.
Although this is Julienne's first exhibition at the gallery, she has worked as a volunteer at Manning Regional Art Gallery. She is very active in the local art community and has run some mental health exhibitions at Art in the Vale in the past.
Julienne has been producing the artworks shown in Mindscapes for the past couple of years.
"She has really shown a great skill in her use of watercolour and her mediums," Jane Hosking, assistant gallery director, said.
"And what I really like about it is there is a real light touch about her work. You can't see where she has worked it; it's almost as if it has emerged with a slight hand."
Mindscapes is on show at Manning Regional Art Gallery until January 27.
