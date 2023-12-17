Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Saltwater Freshwater Arts 2023 exhibition opens at gallery

December 18 2023 - 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The touring exhibition, Saltwater Freshwater Arts 2023, is currently showing at Manning Regional Art Gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.