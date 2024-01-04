Art After Brain Injury - Continuance: therapy: compulsion: is an exhibition that explores how artists see the world after brain injury.
The exhibition, along with Saltwater Freshwater Arts 2023 and Mindscapes, is currently showing at Manning Regional Art Gallery.
Art After Brain Injury - Continuance: therapy: compulsion: was curated by Cynthia Bourke, who herself has an acquired brain injury after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm.
The works in the exhibition explore how artists see the world after brain injury. Featured artists have experienced different types of brain injuries resulting in mild to severe outcomes.
Art has provided a new or renewed sense of purpose in their lives. It is also a way of communicating how their world looks now which is often difficult to express in words.
Some of the artists use art as therapy, for others it's a compulsion or a continuance of practice. Each artist has a different perspective to life after their injury.
Artists include Djen Corben, Jamie Daddo, Peter Davidson, Jillian Oliver, Pia Mater, Scott Pollock and Mark Waller.
Art After Brain Injury - Continuance: therapy: compulsion: is open until January 27.
