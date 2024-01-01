Manning River Times
Home/News

Stacy is helping victims take the first step to escaping domestic violence

RK
By Rick Kernick
January 1 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children in February 2020 sparked a national outcry over the prevalence of domestic violence in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.