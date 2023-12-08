Down the rabbit hole at Christmas

Sometimes when researching a story you can find yourself going down a rabbit hole, and on Friday afternoon while I was updating our what's on guide, known as "Your never-ending guide to what's happening on the Mid Coast", that's where I found myself.
With Christmas looming and only a skeleton staff working across the ACM network, I thought it was time to update our guide to cover New Year and a little beyond. The Manning River Times (and Great Lakes Advocate and Gloucester Advocate) will not be in print for two weeks - the last week in December and the first week in January - resuming in print the week beginning January 8. Most of my staff will be taking a well earned break over that time, me included for the Christmas week. The skeleton crew will be helping keep our subscribers abreast of breaking news and national stories. I will be one of those skeletons during the New Year week.
So, back to "what's on". Our list, found in a prime position on our website, includes scores of events across the Mid Coast. Markets and carols dominate, of course, but many of our communities are planning very special events to bring families and communities together.
Our guide currently covers events New Year's Eve and through to early January but it's worth circling back to it as new events come to our notice. Event organiser please note you can send me your listing direct - toni.bell@austcommunitymedia.com.au - and a photograph would be welcome as well.
We also publish a what's on guide in our print edition, but at the moment, with so much on, we struggle to cover the coming weekend's events, let alone anything further ahead.
Have a great weekend - it's going to be a scorcher according to the Bureau of Meteorology so stay sun safe and hydrated.
cheers
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
