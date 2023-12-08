Manning River Times
Home/Beef

Down the rabbit hole at Christmas

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
December 8 2023 - 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sometimes when researching a story you can find yourself going down a rabbit hole, and on Friday afternoon while I was updating our what's on guide, known as "Your never-ending guide to what's happening on the Mid Coast", that's where I found myself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.