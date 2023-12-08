Down the rabbit hole at Christmas

With Christmas looming and only a skeleton staff working across the ACM network, I thought it was time to update our guide to cover New Year and a little beyond. The Manning River Times (and Great Lakes Advocate and Gloucester Advocate) will not be in print for two weeks - the last week in December and the first week in January - resuming in print the week beginning January 8. Most of my staff will be taking a well earned break over that time, me included for the Christmas week. The skeleton crew will be helping keep our subscribers abreast of breaking news and national stories. I will be one of those skeletons during the New Year week.